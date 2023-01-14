Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog Likely To Return To Delhi And Northwest India Next Week, Warns IMD

The minimum temperature at Ayanagar and Ridge may settle around 3 degrees Celsius(Pic-ANI)

THE INDIAN Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that several areas in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) may witness a cold wave next week, with temperatures expected to go down to around 3 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, dense fog and isolated cold wave conditions are very likely over northwest India starting Sunday.

The minimum temperature in the National Capital on Saturday was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius, which is three spots above the season's average temperature.

i) Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region and isolated rainfall over adjoining plains during 12 -13 Jan'23.



ii) A fresh spell of dense to very dense fog and isolated cold wave conditions very likely over northwest India from 15 Jan'23 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 12, 2023

According to the IMD, the cold wave will prevail over many regions in Delhi from January 16 to January 18. The minimum temperature at Ayanagar and Ridge may settle around 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the past several days, Delhi has witnessed bone-chilling nights, and the IMD's prediction after this means that things may turn worse for the Delhites.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued an advisory warning people about frostbite and asking them to limit outdoor activity.

"Eat vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables and drink sufficient warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity. Avoid or limit outdoor activities," the IMD said in its advisory.

Skymet, a weather agency, has said that the drop in temperature will be recorded but that it won't go below 0 degrees in any way.

"Delhi may witness a minimum of 3-4 degrees between 16 and 18 Jan but won't go below 0 degrees in any way. Isolated pockets may witness a minimum around 2 degrees," Skymet said in a tweet.

#Delhi may witness a minimum of 3-4 degrees between 16 and 18 Jan but won't go below 0 degrees in any way. Isolated pockets may witness minimum around 2 degrees. #delhiwinter — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) January 13, 2023

According to Skymet, relief can be expected as of January 19, when the cold northerly winds will be replaced by westerly winds, followed by warm easterlies.

"We can expect relief from Jan 19 as both day and night temperatures are likely inch up to normal. We once again reiterate that Delhi will not see sub zero minimums," it tweeted.

Subzero minimums are possible over areas of Rajasthan such as Sikar and Churu.