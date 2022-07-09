Weather Update: Cloudy Sky, Winds Bring Down Temperature In Delhi, Rain Likely By Tomorrow

People living in Delhi are expected to get some respite from the humid weather as the India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall for Sunday and the coming days. As per the weather department's prediction, the national capital will witness rainfall from 10th July to 15th July.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. On the other hand, the maximum temperature is likely to get settled at 38 degrees Celsius, with a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain during the day, the IMD said. The weather department further informed that the humidity level on Saturday was recorded at 8:30 am was 68 per cent.

"Isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days and over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan on 08th and increase thereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over the region during 09th-10th July 2022," the IMD report added.

As per a bulletin issued by the weather department on Saturday, the Monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. The trough passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Raipur, and Bhubaneswar.

As per the weather department's prediction, Delhi will witness a cloudy sky with thunderstorms for the next few days. The rainfall will bring much-needed respite in the capital from hot and humid weather.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (86) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.