Weather LIVE Updates: Monsoon Continues To Wreck Havoc In Maharashtra; Amarnath Yatra Resumes From Panjtarni Base

The heavy rains continued to wreak its havoc in Maharashtra with nine more people losing their lives in the past 24 hours. The state, however, is unlikely to get a breather soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of intense rainfall in the state from July 12. Like Maharashtra, the neighbouring Telangana has also been hit by the monsoon, leading to a flood-like situation in many parts of the state. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in the state till July 13, forcing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to declare three-day holiday for educational institutions from Monday. Meanwhile, the Amarnath Yatra, which was partially suspended due to a cloudburst, resumed on Monday. The pilgrims waiting at the Baltal Base camp for the yatra to recommence have started moving from the Jammu base camp.