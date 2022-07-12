Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Mumbai, Delhi Receives Morning Showers; Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat

-
09:24 AM
Maharashtra's Mumbai Wakes Up To Intense Rains on Tuesday; Orange Alert Issued
IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai till July 14. For the next 24 hours- moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/kzloDbqplN— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022
-
09:20 AM
Delhi Wake Up to spell of intense rains in the capital
Rains provided Delhiites with much-needed relief from the muggy weather. Few intense spells of rain over north Delhi and adjoining areas may continue for the next one hour.
#WATCH | Delhi witnesses rainfall in several parts of the national capital. Visuals from Krishi Bhavan pic.twitter.com/tibB78vccN— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022
-
09:13 AM
Gujarat Rains results in flood-like situation in Ahmedabad
Heavy rains in Gujarat's Ahmedabad have resulted in a flood-like situation. Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch.
Gujarat | Heavy rainfall results in severe water logging and flood-like situation in Ahmedabad (11.07) pic.twitter.com/hzENXGv0Zl— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022
LIVE BLOG
Ashita Singh
Tue, 12 Jul 2022 09:25 AM IST
After eluding the capital for over a week, rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning bringing much-needed relief from the muggy weather conditions. The conditions in the capital are likely to remain the same till July 15th. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Mumbai also woke up to spell to heavy rains in several parts of the city. IMD has issued an orange alert in the city. The rains also led to traffic snarls and waterlogging in many areas. Also, in Gujarat due to incessant rainfall a flood-like situation has emerged forcing schools to remain shut in several parts of the state.
12 July 2022