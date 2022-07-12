Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Mumbai, Delhi Receives Morning Showers; Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat

After eluding the capital for over a week, rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning bringing much-needed relief from the muggy weather conditions. The conditions in the capital are likely to remain the same till July 15th. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Mumbai also woke up to spell to heavy rains in several parts of the city. IMD has issued an orange alert in the city. The rains also led to traffic snarls and waterlogging in many areas. Also, in Gujarat due to incessant rainfall a flood-like situation has emerged forcing schools to remain shut in several parts of the state.