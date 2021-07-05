So far, the national capital has received 43.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 75.7 mm. Central Delhi is the second-most rain-deficient district in India as it recorded 89 per cent less rainfall than normal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People living in Delhi-NCR won't get a respite from the scorching heat anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the Southwest Monsoon will reach the city and other parts of north India by July 10. It said that this is the most delayed monsoon arrival in the northern region in the last 15 years.

So far, the national capital has received 43.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 75.7 mm. Central Delhi is the second-most rain-deficient district in India as it recorded 89 per cent less rainfall than normal. Meanwhile, the first most rain-deficient district is Kistwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10," the IMD said in a statement.

Delhi first received its most delayed monsoonal shower on July 26 in 1987. On the other hand, in 2002, Delhi received its first monsoonal showers on July 19. However, the monsoon arrived two days late in Kerala this year and later it moved forward across the country, covering eastern, central, and adjoining northwest India seven to 10 days earlier than normal. But due to the unfavourable conditions, the monsoon weakened and entered a "break" phase.

Earlier, the metrological department had predicted that the national capital will be hit by the monsoon by June 15. As per the weather department, last year, the monsoon reached Delhi by June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29. Meanwhile, in normal circumstances, Delhi witnesses monsoon by June 27 and the monsoon covers entire India by July 8.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen