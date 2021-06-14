Weather Forecast: According to the IMD, the weather conditions could continue over Northwest India for the next 2-3 days making thunderstorms and gusty winds likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: While monsoon rarely reaches the Western Himalayan Region before June 25, this time it has knocked most parts of the country including Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh before the scheduled time in 21 years.

"The IMD has declared the arrival of monsoon over J&K and Ladakh on June 13, which is 17 to 18 days ahead of the normal onset," said Sonam Lotus, Director of the MET Department.

As a result, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and UP for June 15. It is predicted that there will be heavy rains in many other states including Delhi from tomorrow amid the rapidly advancing monsoon. Currently, the monsoon is limited to south Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, north Punjab, and north Haryana.

Earlier, the southwest monsoon had reached all parts of Himachal Pradesh on June 24 Manmohan Singh, Director of the meteorological office, told the news agency IANS. He added that previously the earliest arrival of monsoon in the state was on June 9 in the year 2000; 21 years earlier.

However, this time it has arrived prematurely. In the next 48 hours, Southwest Monsoon will arrive in Delhi, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains are said to continue till Thursday morning and heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in parts of Northwest India on June 14 and 15.

Recently, Mumbai also faced heavy downpours leading to waterlogging and traffic issues. People in the financial capital had to safe inconvenience due to the jammed roads and cancelled local trains.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha