Weather Forecast: IMD has said that the 'western disturbance' will pass by Thursday due to which the temperature across north India will likely take a dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday got a breather from the 'cold wave' after the mercury increased by 3.7 degrees Celsius compared to Tuesday due to 'western disturbance'. However, the weather department has predicted that the 'western disturbance' will pass by Thursday due to which the temperature across north India will likely take a dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted light rains in Delhi-NCR and isolated parts in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from Thursday till Sunday.

"The cold in the plains in a result of snowfall in the hills. Cold winds blowing from snow-laden western Himalayas have led to a dip in the mercury, the minimum will rise by 2-3 degree Celsius when a fresh western disturbance affects the region," the weather department had said earlier.

Snowfall likely to stop in Kashmir till next week

While light rains will occur in several places across north India, the weather department has said that intermittent snowfall will stop in Jammu and Kashmir till next week.

Many areas in the plains, including Srinagar, were lashed by rains. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded four inches of fresh snow during the night, while Pahalgam in south Kashmir, recorded around one inch of snow.

There are reports of snowfall in the higher reaches, including the Sonamarg-Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh road which connects the Valley with Ladakh. Cold conditions persist in Himachal Pradesh with fresh snowfall in higher reaches of the state while some other parts received rains.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong the coldest place in the state at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, while Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. Shimla recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

