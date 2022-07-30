Delhiites Wake Up To Rainy Morning; Rainfall Predicted In UP, Punjab, Rajasthan In Next 3 Days

Delhiites on Saturday woke up with pleasant weather witnessing light showers of rain. The maximum temperature of the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celcius, while the minimum temperature stands at 24.4 degrees Celcius.

The national capital will witness a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain showers for the next six days as stated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather department, light to moderate thunderstorms are activily likely to continue at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan during the next three days.

Heavy Rainfall Likely In Central, West, East, and South India:

Uttrakhand is expected to witness heavy rainfall on 30th and 31st of July. Scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall with thunderstorms and lighting very likely to continue over Central, West, East, and South India during next 4-5 days.

Bihar And Jharkhand Likely To Witness Heavy Rainfall:

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Bihar on 30th and 31st July. Meanwhile, Jharkhand will also witness isolated heavy rainfall from 31st July to 3rd August.

Additionally, widespread light rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms are likely to take place over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 5 days.