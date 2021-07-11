Weather Forecast: The IMD said that moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in most parts of north India -- including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir -- for the next five days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following days of a continuous heatwave, people across Delhi-NCR are set to get a breather from the scorching heat from Sunday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon will soon hit the national capital.

In a statement, the weather department said that favourable conditions have been created by the easterly winds for the southwest monsoon that will soon cover most parts of north Indian, including Delhi-NCR.

It said that moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in most parts of north India -- including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir -- for the next five days.

"Lower level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have further extended northwestwards, reaching up to Delhi, Haryana and East Rajasthan. Low level relative humidity has also increased over the region." the IMD tweeted.

"Hence, the conditions continue to remain favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan," it added.

Red, orange alerts for Kerala, Karnataka

The IMD has also issued red, orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Kerala and Karnataka for the next two days, predicting heavy rainfall in most parts of these two states.

For Karnataka, a red alert has been issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts while an orange alert is for Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri districts of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Kerala's Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Kasargod districts by IMD. An orange alert, on the other hand, has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts.

Light rains in Goa

The IMD has predicted that light to moderate rains with some lighting is expected in Goa with winds of speed reaching 30 to 40 km per hour till July 14.

"Due to further strengthening of southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea and likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal on 11th July," the IMD said, "enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely along the west coast and adjoining Peninsular India very likely to continue during next 5 days".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma