New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Monsoon has entered every corner of the country, giving a breather to people from the scorching heat. However, it has led to landslides, floods and caused traffic disruptions in several parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR. While the national capital is experiencing heavy rainfall, a red alert has been issued for states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Following is the state-wise weather report:

Madhya Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh like Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur. This is due to expectations of low to medium intensity rainfall on Monday.

Rajasthan

On the other hand, a red alert has also been issued for Rajasthan where the weather department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in the coming days. Also, so far the state has witnessed flood-like situations due to the rainfall on Sunday.

Delhi

According to IMD, the national capital region is expected to undergo thunderstorms with light to heavy rainfalls. This may occur in the areas like Greater Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram Noida, Dadri, Meerut, and Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, the weather department has even issued an orange alert for Delhi as of August 2, 2021. The heavy rains have led to problems like traffic, waterlogging and more in NCR.

Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand

Rainfall has been reported from Kheri, Auraiya, Jalaun, Muzaffarnagar, Hamirpur, Bareilly, Fatehpur, Kanpur city, Bulandshahr, Mainpuri, Etah, Bijnor, Moradabad, Etawah, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj and Ghazipur. Lakhimpur Kheri recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, The weather department has forecast that rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places in the state over the next three days. As per the latest reports, heavy rainfalls will continue in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.

Himachal Pradesh

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state due to the upcoming rainfalls and thunderstorms in the few forthcoming days. So far, HP has experienced moderate to heavy rain showers in plains as well as the hilly areas. And now rainfalls are expected to hit the plains while snowfall is expected to affect the hilly areas in a few days.

Maharashtra and Gujarat

Heavy rainfall has led to severe floods and landslides, claiming lives in the state of Maharashtra. IMD has predicted that low-intensity rain showers are likely to continue during the next few days in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Meanwhile, moderate-intensity rains can hit Goa and the areas adjoining it.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal