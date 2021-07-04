Indian Metereological Department said that for the month of July, montly rainfall ‘over the country as whole’ is most likely to be normal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Though the Monsoon is likely to keep the people in Delhi-NCR waiting for at least another five days, no heat wave is predicted for the coming week, Indian Metereological Department (IMD) said in a statement. However, a delay in the monsoon beyond July 9 cannot be ruled out either, IMD added.

July rainfall expected to be normal: IMD

“Below normal to normal rainfall probability is likely over many areas of northwest India and some parts of south peninsula, central, east and northeast India. Normal to above normal rainfall is most likely to experience over parts of central India and adjacent areas of peninsular India and Gangetic plains,” IMD said.

Monsoon in July 2021; ‘Below normal’ rainfall in which states?

Maharashtra’s Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts in the Pune region have been forecasted to receive ‘below normal’ rainfall in the month of July. A few pockets of Wardha and Chandrapur districts too have been predicted to receive below normal rainfall for the month of July.

Gujarat’s Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan districts too have been forecasted by IMD to receive ‘below normal’ rainfall this July.

Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Churu districts are also likely to receive ‘below normal’ rainfall in July, according to IMD.

IMD’s July forecast suggests that Punjab’s districts bordering Pakistan; Tarn Taran, Firozpur, Amritsar and Gurdaspur too will receive ‘below normal’ rainfall. Parts of Sangrur, Patiala and Mansa districts too have been forecasted to receive ‘below normal’ rainfall for the month of July.

Complete Union Territory of Ladakh except for the areas bordering with Himachal Pradesh have been forecasted to receive ‘below normal’ rainfall.

Haryana’s Fatehabad and parts of Jind, Kaithal, Jhajjar and Bhiwani districts too have been predicted to receive ‘below normal’ rainfall.

Uttarakhand’s districts bordering China; Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh have been forecasted to receive ‘below normal’ rainfall for the month of July.

In West Bengal, Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and parts of Bardhaman districts have been forecasted to receive ‘below normal’ rainfall this July.

In rest of the country, monsoon has been forecasted to give normal to above normal rainfall. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Sikkim, most of the northeast except for the southern part of Arunachal Pradesh have been forecasted by IMD to receive normal to above normal rainfall.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma