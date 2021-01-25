Weather Forecast: Issuing a warning, IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog across several parts of north India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar for the next three to four days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that people across north India won't get a breather from cold waves very soon as mercury will likely drop by three to four degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Issuing a warning, the weather department also predicted dense to very dense fog across several parts of north India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar for the next three to four days. It further said that moderate fog is also expected in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tripura and north Odisha.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during January 25-27 and over west Uttar Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh during January 26-27," the IMD said in its daily bulletin, as reported by news agency PTI.

Dense fog expected in Delhi-NCR

The weather department has also predicted that a thick cloud of fog will cover Delhi-NCR over the next few days, bringing the temperature further down. The dense fog also led to a deterioration in the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital on Monday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI on Monday morning in Delhi was recorded at 339 which falls in the 'very poor' category while PM10 and PM2.5 were at 292 and 171 respectively.

"Marginal decrease in ventilation index is forecasted, AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate to the middle-end of Very Poor on 25th and 26th January. The middle to the higher end of the Very Poor category is forecasted for 27th January," SAFAR said.

Weather improves in J-K, Ladakh, to stay dry till January 31

Meanwhile, the weather in union territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh improved on Sunday and the weather department has predicted that it will stay dry till January 31.

"Weather has started improving from today morning. Dry weather is likely in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till January 31 with no likelihood of any rain or snow during this period," news agency IANS quoted a senior IMD scientist as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma