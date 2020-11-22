Weather Forecast: According to IMD, the maximum and minimum temperature across north India will likely stay around 2 to 2.5 degrees Celsius below normal this entire season.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across north India will likely go through a colder winter this year due to "La Nina", predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD), noting that the temperature will start falling from early December.

According to the weather department, the maximum and minimum temperature across north India will likely stay around 2 to 2.5 degrees Celsius below normal this entire season because of below normal temperature in the central Pacific Ocean, the La Nina factor.

"Since winter is setting in early with temperatures already low, the minimum is likely to fall to 5 to 6 degrees Celsius as early as December 10. This usually happens after December 20," Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's RWFC, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The weather department believes that the mercury will slightly increase from November 23 due to 'western disturbance' but will once again start falling from early December, making "days and nights colder again".

It also believes that the falling temperature and strong winds will help to reduce the pollution in the Delhi-NCR region but only after November 23.

Weather department predicts rain in north, east India

While the temperature will start falling from Sunday, the IMD has predicted that rainfall and thundershowers will likely lash several parts of north India, especially mid and high hills from November 22 to 25. It has also predicted rainfall in isolated places of plains and low hills of the state on November 23.

The IMD has also predicted that a light to moderate rainfall in West Bengal's southern districts till Monday that will bring the temperature down in the region "considerably".

"Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal," the IMD has said.

It believes that the low-pressure area will likely concentrate into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and "reach near Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast on November 25, bringing rain and thunderstorm in the region".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma