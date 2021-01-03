Weather Forecast: Though rainfall would continue to occur in parts of north India, the weather department has said that temperature in Delhi will likely rise by five to nine degrees Celsius in next two to three days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Light rains and thundershowers continued to lash parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive day on Sunday, bringing the temperature further down.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for several parts of north India and said that light to moderate intensity rains would continue to occur in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab for the next two to three days.

"Thunderstorm with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West Delhi, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Narwana, Rajand, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Kosli, Matanhail, Charkhidadri (Haryana), Meerut, Kithor, Garhmuktesar, Pahasu, Khurja, Mathura, Barsana (UP), Deeg, Nadbai, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan) for next few days," the IMD said.

Temperature likely to rise in Delhi-NCR

Though rainfall would continue to occur in parts of north India, the weather department has said that temperature in Delhi will likely rise by five to nine degrees Celsius in next two to three days.

Blaming "intense" western disturbance for the rise in temperature in Delhi-NCR, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, has said that mercury will continue to rise till January 6 despite light rains.

IMD issues yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh

The weather department has also issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. It has warned that heavy snowfall is expected in mid and high hills till January 5 and thunderstorm and lightning in plains and low hills from January 3 to 5.

The MeT Centre issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life". Yellow is the least dangerous among the weather warnings.

Meanwhile, light snowfall was witnessed at higher reaches in some places, including Kaza and Dhoondhi, and light rain in some other parts, including Shimla and Dalhousie, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma