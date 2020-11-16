Weather Forecast: According to the IMD prediction, rainfall will continue in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir till November 21.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a rise in pollution across north India, especially in New Delhi, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature is set to fall in the country from Monday.

In a statement, the weather department said that the western disturbances would cause temperatures across north India to fall from Monday. It informed that the maximum temperature would stay around 26 degrees Celsius in most areas while the minimum temperature might fall to as low as 12 degrees.

"The western disturbance affects the plains of Punjab, Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana mainly. There are chances of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The temperatures will not fall to December levels but there will be a decrease of 3-4 degrees in the coming days," IMD Scientist RK Jenamani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi-NCR to get relief from air pollution

Despite a rise in air quality index (AQI) in the aftermaths of Diwali, the IMD has said that people across Delhi-NCR will get relief from air pollution from Monday, owing to strong winds and rainfall.

Though the weather department said that the AQI will continue to stay in the 'very poor' category for the next two to three days, the situation will start improving from Wednesday.

"It can be said that due to the improvement in the AQI level, people will get some relief from air pollution because if it rains today due to the strong winds, the air quality will be a lot better," said a senior IMD scientist.

Rainfall predicted in seven states

Thundershowers on Sunday evening lashed most parts of north India, giving a respite to the people amid the rising levels of pollution and if the weather department is to be believed, then rainfall will continue for the next few days in several states.

According to the prediction, rainfall will continue in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir till November 21.

Apart from north India, thundershowers are also predicted in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next five days due to the western disturbance.

"The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain, heavy at times is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 30 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively," the IMD has predicted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma