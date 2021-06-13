Weather Forecast: In its daily prediction, the weather department has said that the maximum temperature in several areas of north India will hover around 40 degree Celsius.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that people across India will get a much-needed respite from the scorching heat as no heatwave is expected in any part of the country over the next five days.

In its daily prediction, the weather department has said that the maximum temperature in several areas of north India will hover around 40 degree Celsius. However, it has said that parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will receive moderate to heavy rainfalls till June 18.

As per IMD, the monsoon has arrived 15 days earlier this time. It said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into the northwest Bay of Bengal, leading to rainfall in parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and some parts of Bihar.

"Strong winds (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) are very likely over southwest and adjoining west central Arabian Sea and south, central and north Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts; speed reaching 45-55 kmph over Gulf of Mannar and speed reaching 40-50 kmph over North Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra coasts predicted," the IMD said.

Delhi-NCR:

The IMD has said that the monsoon will reach Delhi-NCR n June 15. It has also predicted that Delhi will receive light rainfall from Sunday with the maximum temperature settling around 35 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh:

For Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall for the next few days from Sunday. It is expected that Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Moradabad, Billari, Sambhal, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Sahaswan, Narora, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Mathura, Raya and Barsana will be worst-hit by the rainfall.

Bihar:

Most of the districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall till June 15, as per the IMD. A yellow alert has also been issued in the state, following the IMD warning.

Maharashtra:

Mumbai, Pune, Thane and other parts of western Maharashtra have been receiving heavy rainfall since last week, following which a red alert was issued. However, the IMD has predicted that the situation will improve Sunday due to a change in the weather pattern.

Uttarakhand:

The weather department has issued an orange alert for several Uttarakhand districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state. As per the IMD, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Nainital and Champawat are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 15.

Madhya Pradesh:

In Madhya Pradesh too, an orange alert has been issued for six districts while a yellow alert has been issued for eight districts.

Senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal PK Saha said though southwest monsoon did not spread (advance) on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh, it is going to advance in the state in the next 24 hours.

Southwest monsoon had covered entire Jabalpur and Hoshangabad divisions, large parts of Indore and Shahdol divisions and some parts of Bhopal and Sagar divisions on Friday, a day after its onset in some parts of MP, the senior officer said.

