Weather Forecast: In its daily prediction, the weather department said that the monsoon has covered the entire Maharashtra including Vidarbha, adding that Konkan, Raigad and Ratnagiri are likely to be the worst affected districts.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several cities of Maharashtra for the next four days, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 11 and 12 and extremely heavy rainfall on June 13 and 14. In its daily prediction, the weather department said that the monsoon has covered the entire Maharashtra including Vidarbha, adding that Konkan, Raigad and Ratnagiri are likely to be the worst affected districts.

"Yesterday, there was extremely heavy rainfall in one or two areas, and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the remaining. Monsoon has covered the entire Maharashtra including Vidarbha. In the coming days, Konkan is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall," a senior IMD official said.

Maharashtra has been battered by heavy rains, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in various cities. On Thursday, eight people, including eight children, lost their lives after two floors of a three-storey building collapsed on an adjoining single-storey house in Mumbai's Malwani area due to the heavy rains.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a probe and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also predicted that rainfall in parts of Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand will continue for the new few days. It has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh from June 11 to 13.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Gujarat region, remaining parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and south Odisha," it tweeted.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and extends upto mid-tropospheric level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma