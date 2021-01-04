Weather Forecast: The IMD has said that fresh northerly-northwesterly winds will reduce the temperature to four to five degrees Celsius again. However, it said that it may not fall as low as one or two degrees Celsius.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across north India won't get a breather from rains anytime soon as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that 'intense' rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are expected till Tuesday in the region.

Issuing an orange alert, the weather department has also warned that a 'severe' cold wave will hit Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, north Rajasthan and other parts of the region from January 7 due to the "fresh northerly-northwesterly winds that are likely to set in over plains".

The IMD has said that fresh northerly-northwesterly winds will reduce the temperature to four to five degrees Celsius again. However, it said that it may not fall as low as one or two degrees Celsius.

An 'intense' cold wave had hit north India on December 30, 31 and January 1, bringing the mercury down to 1.1 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

"When there is an induced cyclonic circulation in association with a western disturbance, the system is very intense. Moisture is feeding in from the Arabian Sea, so we are seeing widespread snowfall in the hills and intense thundershowers in the plains," IMD's Kuldeep Shrivastava was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

"We are expecting hailstorm in some parts of the city on Monday and thundershowers on Tuesday," he added.

What is causing widespread rainfall and snowfall across north India?

According to weather experts, the western cyclonic disturbance and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are causing widespread rainfall and snowfall across north India. Experts suggest that a "cyclonic circulation" over Rajasthan and an "anticyclone" over Chhattisgarh are also occurring which can result in chilly winds and dense fog across the region.

"The freezing level is normally lower during this time of the year and there are convective clouds so we can expect hailstorms in the city and neighbouring areas," Shrivastava said.

The snowfall and rainfall have also affected the lives of people. On Sunday heavy rain led to waterlogging in many parts of the national capital.

Meanwhile, a blanket of snow-covered Kashmir as most areas received moderate snowfall, cutting the Valley's surface as well as air connection with the rest of the country.

On the other hand, the higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, whereas some other parts witnessed light rain even as the meteorological department issued warnings for heavy rain and snowfall in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma