New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Most of the states across the country are witnessing heavy rainfall as the monsoon continues its path forward around the country. The latest forecast by Indian Metereological Department (IMD) has stated that in the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Goa. At the same time, the rainfall is also predicted for the states of Kerala, Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam and Tripura. The IMD has also predicted the rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms for the National Capital in the coming 24 hours.

According to IMD, in the coming 24 hours, many parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will see light to moderate rainfall. In the Uttar Pradesh districts such as Rampur, Moradabad and Amroha, rain with thunders has been forecasted. Heavy rainfall was reported from Kanpur during Sunday afternoon hours.

In Rajasthan districts such as Mehandipur Balaji, Nadbai, Bayana and the areas close to Bharatpur district, light to moderate rainfall has been predicted.

Yellow alert issued for these Bihar districts

Heavy rainfall has been predicted for Western Champaran, Sivan, Eastern Bihar and the districts falling into Central-North Bihar. A yellow alert, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall, has been issued for Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Sheohar and Samastipur districts in Bihar.

16 UP districts on high alert for floods

The districts located on the banks of the rivers Ghagra, Sharda, Rohini and Rapti have been put on high alert by the administration fearing a flood-like situation in the coming days. These districts are Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Maharajganj, Deoria, Basti, Kushinagar, Siddharth Nagar, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur and Barabanki.

94 per cent more rainfall in Madhya Pradesh

The Monsoon reached the Central-Indian state on June 10 and ended up covering the entire state by Saturday, June 19. So far, since June 1, the rainfall recorded in the state has been 94 per cent more than normal.

Monsoon over Delhi and neighbouring states likely to be slow: IMD

Based on the large-scale features of the region, IMD said on Sunday that the further advancing of monsoon in the parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh is likely to be slow in the coming days.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma