New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across India will get a breather from the scorching heat from Friday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a light to very heavy rainfall warning for several states and union territories (UTs).

Blaming the depression over the south Andaman Sea, the weather department predicted fairly widespread and widespread rainfalls for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Odisha, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for the next two to three days.

Asking fishermen not to venture into the sea, the Indian Meteorological Department also issued a yellow warning and said that the average temperature will likely fall by three to four degree Celsius in several parts of east, central and northeast India.

The weather department also said that people across north and west India will also get relief from the rising temperature from Friday, adding that there is no prediction for heatwave conditions for the next two to three days.

"Strong Surface Winds (speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph) over most parts of Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours," the IMD said in a Tweet.

On Wednesday, the weather department had said that temperatures across north and east India will likely stay above normal from April to June. It had also said that below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of south India, parts of east India, northeast and extreme north India.

"During the upcoming hot weather season (April to June), above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and few subdivisions of east-central India," the IMD had said.

"However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsular India and few subdivisions of east, northeast and extreme north India," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma