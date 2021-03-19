Weather Forecast: As per the IMD, light to scattered rainfall is predicted in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi till March 24.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that light to scattered rains will lash parts of north, central northeast India from March 21 to March 24. Blaming a fresh western disturbance, the weather department also predicted a fresh snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other Himalayan states.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, light to scattered rainfall is predicted in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi till March 24. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for several states and has urged fishermen not to venture into the sea.

"Under the influence of an intense Western Disturbance, scattered to widespread rainfall/ snowfall likely over the Western Himalayan Region and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over adjoining plains of Northwest India during 21th-24th March," the weather department said in a Tweet.

The light rains across the country will likely affect the mercury levels and give much-needed relief to people from the scorching heat in the month. Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted that seasonal temperature will stay 'above normal' across north India from March to May.

"During the upcoming hot weather season [March to May], above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India," the weather department had said earlier.

"However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of the south peninsula and adjoining central India," the weather department added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma