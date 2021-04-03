India Weather Updates: In a series of Tweets, the IMD said that the fresh disturbance will likely stay till April 7, leading to thunderstorms and hailstorms in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that people across north India will receive a breather from the scorching heat due to a fresh western disturbance in the north Andaman sea that would lead to light to moderate rainfalls in parts of western Himalayas.

In a series of Tweets, the weather department said that the fresh disturbance will likely stay till April 7, leading to thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Uttarakhand.

"A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 04 April onwards. Under its influence: scattered/ widespread rainfall over Western Himalayan Region during 04-07 April with isolated thunderstorm/ gusty winds/ hailstorm over the region during 05-07 April," the IMD said in a Tweet.

The Indian Meteorological Department also said that the western disturbance would likely create a low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea, leading to light to moderate rainfall in parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday. Therefore the weather department has asked fishermen not to venture into the north Andaman sea during the next 12 hours.

"The depression over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood moved north-northeastwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining south Myanmar coast at 1130 hours IST of today, the 03 rd April, 2021," the weather department said.

However, people in south India won't get a breather from the heat as the weather department has predicted that the condition will largely stay unaffected there. It has also predicted that severe heat conditions will continue in the south next Thursday.

"Severe Heat Wave conditions also likely in some pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next 2 days. Heatwave conditions likely in isolated/ some pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days," the IMD said in a Tweet.

Last month, the Indian Meteorological Department had said that temperatures across north and east India will likely stay above normal from April to June. It, however, had predicted below normal seasonal maximum temperatures over most of the subdivisions of south peninsular India and few subdivisions of east, northeast and extreme north India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma