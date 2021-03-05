Weather Forecast: The maximum temperature is above normal by 3-5 degree Celcius over most parts of the Western Himalayan Region. However, the weather department ruled out heatwave conditions for the next 5 days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the maximum temperature is above normal by 3-5 degree Celcius over most parts of the Western Himalayan Region. Whereas 2-4 degree Celcius over most parts of northwest India and some parts of Central, East and West India. However, the weather department ruled out heatwave conditions for the next 5 days.

"Scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 05th March and thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph) & hail also very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 05th March 2021," the IMD bulletin read.

IMD further predicted a thunderstorm with lighting at isolated parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand from March 6 to 8, 2021. They further added that there are high chances of snowfall in part of the Western Himalayan region, including Jammu, Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on March 7.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, parts of Rajasthan, parts of southern states and northeastern states witnessed maximum temperature at 35-39 degree Celcius.

IMD further predicted in its daily bulletin that the average temperature is likely to stay above 2 to 4-degree Celcius from the normal temperature.

Earlier this week, IMD had stated that the temperature across the country will stay above the normal temperature from March to May this year. Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan might witness hotter days this summer.

"Below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely to be over most of the subdivisions of the south peninsula and adjoining central India," the statement read.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv