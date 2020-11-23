Noting that a fresh 'western disturbance' is approaching northwest India, the weather experts have predicted that a cold wave will hit the region in early December.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the mercury levels will drop further across north India over the next few days, warning that the country will have a colder winter than usual this year because of 'La Nina'.

Noting that a fresh 'western disturbance' is approaching northwest India, the weather experts have predicted that a cold wave will hit the region in early December due to which the minimum temperature will stay 4.5 notches less than normal.

"The cold in the plains in a result of snowfall in the hills. Cold winds blowing from snow-laden western Himalayas have led to a dip in the mercury, the minimum will rise by 2-3 degree Celsius from Monday when a fresh western disturbance affects the region," a senior IMD official said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Sunday was 6.9 degrees Celsius. It was 1 degrees Celsius in Mt Abu, 5.4 degrees Celsius in Bathinda, 9.3 degrees Celsius in Kota, 7.7 degrees Celsius in Hisar, -7.3 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg and 2 degrees Celsius in Palampur.

Delhi records coldest November since 2003

The national capital on Sunday recorded its coldest November morning since 2003. On Sunday, Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius while the air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category due to "unfavourable meteorological conditions".

"The Safdarjung Observatory which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius. It is Delhi's lowest minimum temperature in the month since November 2003, when the city recorded a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius," the IMD said.

Low-pressure area to intensify into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

While north India is shivering from cold waves, the IMD has predicted that the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours which will lead to rainfall in Puducherry, Chennai, Odisha and West Bengal.

Looking at this, the weather department has advised the fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal.

"The well-marked low pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. It's likely to cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram by November 25 afternoon," news agency ANI quoted a senior IMD official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma