Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: In its daily bulletin, the weather department has said that the minimum temperature across Delhi-NCR will likely rise by two to three degrees Celsius over the next two days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas received light rains on Thursday morning, thanks to a fresh western disturbance over Afghanistan and north-west Pakistan. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that despite a fresh western disturbance, the temperature across north and central India will see no significant change.

In its daily bulletin, the weather department has said that the minimum temperature across Delhi-NCR will likely rise by two to three degrees Celsius over the next two days, adding that light to moderate rains will continue till Friday.

The weather department further said that light rains and hailstorm are also predicted in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. It has also predicted snowfall in isolated parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/ snow with the isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 4th February and over Uttarakhand on 4th and 5th February. Isolated thunderstorm and lightning also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 4th February," the weather department said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Dense fog expected across north, central India

Though the IMD has predicted that the minimum temperature will rise across north and central India, it has said that dense fog is expected in the region. However, the air quality index (AQI) will likely be affected in north India due to the dense fog in the region.

"Dense to Very Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, northwest Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Moderate fog observed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Delhi (Palam), Bihar, Assam and Tripura," the weather department said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma