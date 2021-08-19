New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several parts of the country, forecasting heavy rains for Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana over the next three to four days.



The weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls for Uttarakhand on August 19 and 20. Fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are also very likely over Bihar from August 20 to 22, it said.



"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana & Chandigarh and East Rajasthan during 20th to 23rd August with isolated heavy rainfalls over above areas on 20th & 21st August, 2021," the IMD tweeted.



The IMD said the current rainfall spell over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim will continue till August 19.



It said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on August 18 and 19; over Madhya Pradesh from August 18 to 20; and over Telangana and Chhattisgarh on August 18.



"Enhanced rainfall activity over Central & adjoining north Peninsular India during next 2 days: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Gujarat region, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during 19 to 21 Aug," it said.



The IMD said widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during the next two days.

