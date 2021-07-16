Monsoon was delayed in north India this year. However, several states, including Himachal Pradesh, have been hit by massive floods. In Himachal, 13 people have died so far due to landslides and flash floods triggered by the recent rains.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that heavy to very rainfall will continue over several parts of north and northwest India, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab.

In its daily updates, the weather department also warned that the intensity of the rainfall will increase from Sunday, especially in coastal areas of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.

"The western end of monsoon trough at mean sea level is south of its normal position and its eastern end is north of its normal position. Eastern end of the trough is very likely to be north of normal position till 19th, while western end likely to shift northward from 17th July," it tweeted.

"Over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from 18th July to 20th July, 2021. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttar Pradesh on 18th; Jammu division on 19th; Uttarakhand on 18th and 19th July," it added.

It also said that widespread rainfall is predicted in several areas of West Bengal, Sikkim and other northeast states till July 19.

Monsoon was delayed in north India this year. However, several states, including Himachal Pradesh, have been hit by massive floods. In Himachal, 13 people have died so far due to landslides and flash floods triggered by the recent rains.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen