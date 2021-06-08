Mumbai Rains: Meanwhile, rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday morning, bringing respite from the sweltering heat, and the MeT department termed it as pre-monsoon showers.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in Mumbai for four days which will continue till June 12 and issued a severe weather warning across the Konkan coast (including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region). The IMD said that the conditions are favourable for the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, adding that the monsoon is likely to arrive by today evening or tomorrow in Mumbai.

"Conditions are favourable for the onset of monsoon, expected to arrive in Mumbai later today or tomorrow," Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist, IMD Mumbai was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday morning, bringing respite from the sweltering heat, and the MeT department termed it as pre-monsoon showers. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali and Dahisar here till 11 am.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the south-west monsoon in Maharashtra, when it had reached up to Harnai port in coastal Ratnagiri district. "Severe weather warnings over the region during next 5 days. Increase in rainfall activity expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from 10th June", the IMD said.

"You can observe that there is thunder, lightning and a constant variation in the intensity of the showers. You can call it pre-monsoon showers, but certainly not the south-west monsoon," she said. These are no indications of onset of the monsoon here as yet, the official said.

"There has to be less variation and rains have to be widespread (to be called as monsoon showers). Apart from Mumbai, there should be rains over central Maharashtra also. Then only we can identify it as the south-west (SW) monsoon, she said.

The official further said going by the present observations, the SW monsoon onset here could be declared after a couple of days- by June 10. "There is also an off-shore trough in the Arabian Sea, but it is weak. Had it been strong, it could have helped in the advancement of the monsoon," she said.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan