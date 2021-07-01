Lack of rainfall and hot winds blowing from Rajasthan was behind the severe weather condition, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. On Thursday, the maximum temperature hovers around 42 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: 'Severe heat wave' condition will continue in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for the next six-seven days with the possibility of the mercury breaching 40 degrees Celsius every day as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said heatwave conditions are likely over the northern Indian states in the next two days.

The weather office added that heatwave conditions were recorded in most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh, with severe heatwave conditions at isolated areas in the region.

Lack of rainfall and hot winds blowing from Rajasthan was behind the severe weather condition, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. On Thursday, the maximum temperature hovers around 42 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

A day after the 'severe heat wave' gripped the city with the mercury rising to 43.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the normal and the highest this year, the IMD said the minimum temperature registered on Thursday morning at 31.7 degrees was also four notches above normal.

"Heatwave condition at few places with severe heatwave condition at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana and West Rajasthan," the IMD forecast. "It is expected that there will be some respite on Friday in the form of dust storm or thunderstorm", it added.

"Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab during the next one week", said the National Weather Forecasting Centre of IMD.

"Under the influence of strong moist southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and adjoining east India, there is the possibility of fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeastern states during next 6-7 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram. Tripura during the next three days. Due to the strengthening of moist easterly winds along with the northern Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Thursday, there is the possibility of enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over East Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

