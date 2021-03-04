Weather Forecast: The IMD said that the fresh western disturbance will not lead to a fall in mercury, adding that the average temperature across the western Himalayan region will stay above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that several parts of north India, including Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh, will likely witness light to moderate rainfall from Friday to Sunday due to a fresh western disturbance.

In its daily updates, the weather department also said that snowfall is also expected in some isolated parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Ladakh from March 6 to March 7.

"Under its influence scattered to widespread rainfall and snowfall very likely over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) during March 6 to 8 with peak intensity on March 7," the IMD bulletin read.

"Thunderstorm with lightning and hail at isolated places very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on March 6 and 7 and over Uttarakhand during March 6 to 8," it added.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the fresh western disturbance will not lead to a fall in mercury, adding that the average temperature across the western Himalayan region will stay above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

In northwest, central, east and West India, the weather department said that the average temperature will likely stay above 2 to 4 degree Celsius above normal but noted that there will no heat wave conditions across the country in the next five days.

The weather department earlier this week had said that temperature across India will likely stay above normal between March and May this year. It had said that Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana in particular witness hotter days.

"Below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely to be over most of the subdivisions of the south peninsula and adjoining central India," it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma