New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across north and central India got a breather from the scorching heat after light rains and thundershowers lashed the region. With hot and dry conditions prevailing since the beginning of March, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light to moderate showers will continue across north and central India till Saturday, bringing the average temperature down in the region.

As per the weather department, a fresh western disturbance is the reason behind light to moderate rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Sikkim.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for West Bengal and Sikkim and a yellow alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

The IMD further said that recent radar images of Srinagar, Delhi, Paradip, and Satellite images showing convective clouds over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, North Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh.

"Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, East and north Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mahe and Karnataka. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with precipitation very likely over parts of these sub-divisions," the IMD tweeted.

Earlier this week, the weather department had said that the temperature across the country will stay above the normal temperature from March to May this year, especially in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

"Below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely to be over most of the subdivisions of the south peninsula and adjoining central India," the IMD had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma