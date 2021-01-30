Weather Forecast: The Indian Meteorological Department has said that a dense to very dense fog will continue over several parts of north India, bringing the visibility down to less than 500 meters.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several trains were delayed across north India on Saturday after a dense shroud of cloud covered the region. In a statement, Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said that 10 trains are running late due to "low visibility and other operational reasons".

The Indian Meteorological Department, which had issued a 'yellow alert' for Delhi-NCR earlier, has said that a dense to very dense fog will continue over several parts of north India, bringing the visibility down to less than 500 meters.

"Fog observed at 05.30 IST of 30.01.2021: Dense to very dense fog reported at isolated pockets of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Shallow to Moderate fog observed at isolated pockets over northwest Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and interior Odisha," the weather department tweeted.

"Visibility (less than 500 meters) recorded at 0530 IST of 30.01.2021: Siliguri -0 meter. Bareilly and Lucknow- 25 meter each. Amritsar, Baharaich, Purnea and Gaya - 50 meter each. Jhansi 200 meter each," it said in another tweet.

Delhi AQI turns 'very poor'

The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday plunged to 'very poor' on Saturday in Delhi-NCR due to the dense fog and slow wind speed in the region. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI on Saturday morning in Delhi-NCR was recorded at 375 which falls in the 'very poor' category.

Earlier, the weather department and the SAFAR had said that the AQI will improve soon in Delhi-NCR with an increase in wind speed. However, it had warned that the foggy conditions will continue across north India and parts of central India for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfalls in Western Himalayan region from January 31 due to a fresh Western Disturbance.

"Under its influence isolated to scattered rain or snow with moderate thunderstorm and lightning are likely over the region from 1st to 3rd February," the weather department said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma