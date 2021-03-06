Weather Forecast: According to the weather agency, due to the western disturbance, there is a possibility that the rain may occur in the country's capital.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that some states are likely to witness a thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday. According to the Meteorological Department, there are some western disturbances in the Himalayan region, and that is the reason why there will be some change in the weather. Snowfall is also predicted in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh.

As per the Meteorological Department, the thunderstorm is likely to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Additionally, the IMD is also expecting light shower rains in the Delhi-NCR region. According to the weather agency, due to the western disturbance, there is a possibility that the rain may occur in the country's capital.

The weather agency also reported that the maximum temperature of Delhi is likely to reach 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Which states are likely to expect light shower rain on Sunday?

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a high possibility of rain, and thunderstorm in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Between March 6 to March 8, some parts of Uttarakhand are expected to receive light rainfall.

The rain is also expected in some parts of Punjab from March 6 to March 7. The Meteorological Department’s forecast suggests a possibility of rain in some parts of Chandigarh, Punjab, the northern part of Uttar Pradesh, the western part of Uttar Pradesh, and the neighbouring states, including Delhi- NCR.

Talking about the rain, currently, Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing heavy rainfall and snowfall. The weather agency reported that there is a high chance that Arunachal Pradesh is likely to witness rainfall of up to 50 mm in eastern parts in the coming days.

The IMD also predicted that there is a possibility of thunderstorm and rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma