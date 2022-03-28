New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the next four to five days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heatwave spell over northwest, central and western India.

Which states are forecasted to have a heatwave spell?

These states include the parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Heatwave situation has also been forecasted for Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, northern parts of East Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during March 30 to April 1.



The heatwave conditions are expected to continue in several districts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra during the next two days.



Similar conditions are likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days.

Will Delhi-NCR see a rise in temperatures too?

The National Capital and adjoining areas are expected to see a rise in temperature in the immediate days. The mercury may fall short of touching 40 degrees Celsius by the end of March.

Which cities are likely to see above 40 degrees?

Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal has a weather forecast from the IMD, according to which the maximum temperature may cross the 40 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature in Jammu on Sunday settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius, breaking a 76-year-old record for the month of March.

The previous highest day temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius was recorded on March 31, 1945, Director Meteorological Department Sonum Lotus was quoted as saying.



In Madhya Pradesh districts such as Ratlam, Dhar, Narmadapuram, Khargone and Khandwa a heat wave warning has been issued.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma