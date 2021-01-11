Weather Forecast: Along with a cold wave, several parts of north and central India might also witness dense fog and light showers over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across north India won't get a breather from cold waves, warned the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In its daily bulletin, the IMD said that the cold waves will continue across north India -- especially in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan -- till January 14, bringing the mercury down by five to six degrees Celsius.

"Due to the prevalence of dry north and northwesterly winds over Northwest India, minimum temperature very likely to fall by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius during next 3 to 4 days and may cause isolated cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan," the weather department said.

Speaking about the unexpected spell of back-to-back snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and other hill states, the weather department said that there is no forecast of any major snowfall and the weather is likely to stay mainly dry till January 14.

Some isolated parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand had witnessed unexpected snowfall over the weekend. Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Keylong and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh also continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said.

Heavy rains predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that moderate to heavy rains will lash parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Monday and Tuesday. Following the weather department's prediction, a yellow alert has been issued in the two states and fishermen have been advised not to venture in the sea.

The weather department has also forecasted "fairly widespread rain and a thunderstorm" for Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma