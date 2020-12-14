Here we have compiled a list of places and the maximum number of days in which the cold days would be registered in these places:

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Dense to very dense fog is likely to be observed in parts of Uttar Pradesh in the coming month of January, the meteorological department said. The IMD has predicted that the temperature is set to fall in Uttar Pradesh for 12 days and it is said that the temperature is likely to go below 16 degrees in the coming days.

The weather department said that the western disturbances would cause temperatures across the state to fall from the coming month and there would be dense fog for 14 days in the state. It is reported that the maximum temperature would stay around 16 degrees Celsius in most areas while the minimum temperature might fall to as low as 12 degrees.

It is said that the first month of the year 2021 is going to be hard for people who are staying in the Purvanchal area of Gorakhpur in UP as this place is going to register a maximum of 12 cold days in the month of January.

There is also the risk of people getting cold and the difficulties would be faced by people with low immunity. Here we have compiled a list of places and the maximum number of days in which the cold days would be registered in these places:

District Days

Gorakhpur 12

Bahraich 10

Lucknow 11

Varanasi 13

Prayagraj 14

What are the cold days?

When the temperature goes down the mark of 16 degrees is known as a cold day. On cold days, people are at more risk to get infected with diseases like diarrhea, fever, cold, etc.

The meteorological expert said that there are almost 17 days that are left in the month of December. According to the calculations, people might face cold wave conditions and fog for about two to three days this month. Dense fog can remain for about 7 to 8 days.

According to meteorological expert Kailash Pandey, cold wave conditions are likely to occur for about 5 days. Dense fog would be there in the state for about 14 days.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma