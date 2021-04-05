Weather Updates: The IMD said that a heatwave will continue to blow over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Vidarbha and Karaikal for the next two to four days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several parts of east and central India, including areas of West Bengal and Odisha, received scattered rainfall on Sunday, providing relief to the people from the sweltering heat. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the light to moderate rainfall will continue to lash parts of central and east India till Tuesday due to the low-pressure area over the Andaman sea and adjoining south Myanmar coast.

In its daily updates, the weather department said that the low-pressure area would lead to a cyclonic circulation over the south of Chhattisgarh and parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal that could lead to thundershowers and light rains.

"Isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 24 hours," the IMD said in a Tweet on Sunday.

"Isolated hailstorm also likely over Odisha during the next 24 hours," it said while adding that light to moderate rainfall is also predicted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

However, the weather department said that a heatwave will continue to blow over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Vidarbha and Karaikal for the next two to four days that might lead to a rise in the average temperature of these areas.

The IMD has also predicted that the heatwave will continue over parts of north and north-west India -- including Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab -- over the next few days.

In March, the weather department had said that average temperatures in north and east India will stay above normal from April to June. However, the IMD had said that subdivisions of south peninsular India and few subdivisions of east, northeast and extreme north India will have a normal season.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma