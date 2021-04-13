Weather Updates: The IMD has said that thunderstorm and lightning are also expected in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and some parts of West Bengal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR, will get respite from the scorching heat in the next four to five days, thanks to a different cyclonic circulation that would lead to scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with a thunderstorm in many areas, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the weather department, the condition in Delhi-NCR will likely stay normal till April 14. However, the cyclonic circulations would lead to scattered rainfall in the region from April 15 to April 16.

The weatherman has also predicted that the circulations would lead to thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kilometres per hour over Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

It has also said that thunderstorm and lightning are also expected in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and some parts of West Bengal.

The IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over the south and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, coastal and south interior Karnataka during April 14-16.

"It is very likely to cause, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) during 14th-17th April over Western Himalayan Region and isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over adjoining plains during 15th-17th April," the IMD tweeted.

"Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 15th April. Thunderstorm/ Duststorm at isolated places also likely over West Rajasthan on 15th and 16th April, 2021," it added.

Earlier in March, the IMD had said that India will have a hotter summer this year as the average temperatures in north and east India will stay above normal. It, however, said that east, northeast and extreme north India will have a normal season.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma