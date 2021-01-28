Weather Updates: A thick blanket of fog also engulfed Delhi today with visibility declining to 50 metres in some parts of the city. Visibility reduced to 50 meters in Noida and the temperature was recorded to be 8 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the shivering weather conditions, the national capital on Thursday morning witnessed a cold wave with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.8 degrees Celsius due to cold and dry westerly winds barreling through the plains. A cold wave had swept the city on Tuesday, too, with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

A thick blanket of fog also engulfed Delhi on Thursday morning with visibility declining to 50 metres in some parts of the city. Visibility was less than 50 meters was seen in Noida and the temperature was recorded to be 8 degrees Celsius. As a result, at least 17 trains were running late this morning due to low visibility and other operational reasons.

17 trains are running late on 28th January, due to low visibility and other operational reasons: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR) — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

Delhi: A blanket of fog shrouds the national capital; visuals from Ghazipur.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 4°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C for today. pic.twitter.com/xSjUqVhSdD — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a minimum temperature of 4°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C for today. The IMD has also predicted that cold wave conditions are likely on Friday as well with the minimum temperature predicted to settle around four degrees Celsius. In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less.

Delhi remains enveloped in a layer of fog; visuals from Punjabi Bagh.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 4°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C for today. pic.twitter.com/mFlM4zP9DT — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) data today morning showed Delhi's Air Quality in the 'very poor' category as dense fog shrouded the national capital. As per SAFAR's data, the overall AQI today morning was recorded at 321.

Delhi's overall air quality in 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 321: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

The IMD has also predicted foggy conditions in other parts of North India and adjoining regions of Central India for the next 3 to 4 days. “Dry northwesterly winds over plains of North India & adjoining parts of central India are likely to prevail during next 3-4 days. Under its influence, dense to very dense fog will be witnessed in isolated pockets Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming days", the IMD said.

The weather department also noted that cold wave conditions are also very likely in parts of Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Tripura over the next 2-3 days. Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are also likely to witness cold wave and foggy mornings till January 31.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan