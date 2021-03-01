The meteorologists also said that this year there is a high chance that people will witness scorching heat as there will be above normal temperature this year, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The month of March has begun, and it started with a change in Weather. Now, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the day temperature is likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, in its summer forecast report for March to May.

The report also said that the temperature in the south and central India is likely to be normal. The IMD released a statement in which they said that the temperature from March to May are likely to be above the seasonal maximum temperatures in the subdivisions of north, northwest, and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India, and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India.

According to the weather experts, "below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely to be over most of the subdivisions of the south peninsula and adjoining central India."

Earlier, the news agency PTI reported that the lowest temperature that was reported in January was actually the highest in the last 62 years. According to the meteorological department, the temperature recorded in South India in the month of January was quite hot. It was also reported that the lowest temperature that was recorded in January was 22.3-degree celsius, which was actually the highest in 121 years. On the other hand, Central India recorded the minimum temperature of 14.82 degrees Celsius in January, which was actually the highest in 38 years.

The meteorologists also said that this year there is a high chance that people will witness scorching heat as there will be above normal temperature this year.

The Meteorological Department did a comparative study of temperature data from the year 1901-2021. In the report, it was mentioned that this year in January, the average temperature was recorded at 14.78 degrees celsius, which was the warmest in 62 years since 1958.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma