New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: The tragic crash of the Indian Air Force (IAF) MI-17V5 chopper led to the untimely demise of 13 people including India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was also among the 13 deceased who lost their lives in the crash.

Wing Commander Prithivi Singh was cremated on Saturday with full state honours at the Tajganj crematorium in Agra. He was given a guard of honour by Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel after being brought to the crematorium in a military vehicle. In an emotional moment captured in a video, Prithvi Singh Chauhan seven-year-old son Aviraj saluted his father wearing his IAF Cap during his final journey.

Sharing the video, BJP leader Kuljeep Singh Chahal wrote, "Salute from a Son! Young son of Brave #IAF Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan ji salutes his father’s mortal remains after wearing his IAF cap during the final journey. The officer was pilot of the chopper which unfortunately crashed killing 13 onboard".

Watch Video here:

Salute from a Son!

Young son of Brave #IAF Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan ji salutes his father’s mortal remains after wearing his IAF cap during the final journey. The officer was pilot of the chopper which unfortunately crashed killing 13 onboard. pic.twitter.com/3YDm18MY8n — Kuljeet Singh Chahal 🇮🇳 (@kuljeetschahal) December 11, 2021

The pyre was lit by Chauhan's son Aviraj, his 12-year-old daughter Aaradhya and cousin Pushpendra Singh in the presence of family members, officials of the IAF, Agra administration and police among others. Earlier, as his body was being taken to the crematorium from Dayal Bagh, people stood by the road and showered petals to bid farewell to the officer.

His body arrived at the Agra airport around 10 in the morning. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and MP from Agra S P Singh Baghel and officials of the IAF, police and administration paid their respects at the airport.

The officer's father Surendra Singh, wife Kamini Singh and other family members were present at the crematorium, as were several local leaders, dignitaries, and officials. Along with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Chauhan was among the 13 killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan