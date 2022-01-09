New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the state government has no plans to impose lockdown. However, he appealed to the residents of the state to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols to keep the situation in control.

"We don't want to impose lockdown, we won't if you wear masks. No intent for lockdown as of now," said Kejriwal in a virtual press conference.

Addressing the Coronavirus situation in the national capital, Kejriwal said that COVID cases are increasing fastly in the state. About 22,000 cases are expected to be reported in Delhi according to the latest health bulletin.

"COVID cases are rapidly rising. About 22,000 cases are expected in today's health bulletin. Increasing cases concerning but need not be scared. I am saying so after analysing (comparing) data from the last wave," said Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal also informed that he has recovered from Coronavirus after completing 7-8 days in home isolation.

"After having fever for 2 days due to COVID, and completing 7-8 days in home isolation, I am back at your service; doing fine now," Kejriwal said.

Currently, Delhi is under yellow alert of the state government's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for COVID-19. Under the level of restrictions, schools and colleges in Delhi are shut down, a night curfew is enforced from 10 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew is also in place. However, metros and busses are allowed to function fully following COVID protocols. Other essential services such as grocery shops, hospitals, and medical stores are also allowed to function during restricted hours.

A total of 3,623 Omicron cases were reported in 27 States and UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,409, said Union Health Ministry. India reports 1,59,632 fresh COVID cases, 40,863 recoveries, and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry added.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha