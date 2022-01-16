New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following Telangana's invitation to Elon Musk, a Maharashtra minister on Sunday offered Tesla CEO a place to set up their manufacturing plant in his state.

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Sunday tweeted and asked extended an invitation to the CEO of Electric car's maker for installing a manufacturing unit in Maharashtra. His Tweet comes after Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister K.T. Rama Rao invited Musk to set up shop in his state.

In his tweet to Musk, Patil said, "Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India."We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra," leader added.

On January 13, Musk had informed that the EV maker is facing a "lot of challenges" for its car launch in India."Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk tweeted.

.@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. https://t.co/w8sSZTpUpb — Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 16, 2022

Musk was replying to a Twitter user, who asked, "Yo @elonmusk any further update as to when Tesla's will launch in India? They're pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world!"

In response to Musk, Rama Rao said Telangana is a champion in sustainability initiatives and his government would be happy to partner with Tesla in working through the challenges.

"Hey Elon, I am the Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner with Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana," he said in a tweet."

Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives and a top-notch business destination in India," he added.

Tesla wanted to begin selling imported cars in India this year, but taxes in the country are among the highest in the world.

With a $39,990 global price tag, Tesla Model 3 may remain as an affordable model in the US but with import duties, it would become unaffordable in the Indian market with an expected price tag of around Rs 60 lakh.

Currently, India levies 100 percent tax on the imported cars of price more than (Rs 30 lakh) inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars less than Rs 30 lakhs are subject to 60 percent import tax.

