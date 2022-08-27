'We Will Force Rahul Gandhi To Become Congress Chief For The Sake Of Party': Mallikarjun Kharge

Rahul Gandhi will be pursued to assume the position of party president, according to Congressman M.Mallikarjun Kharge, who claimed that no other party leader has the same level of "pan-India appeal" that Gandhi does on Saturday.

The leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge, added that anyone seeking to lead the party should be "well-recognised" throughout the nation and have support from West Bengal to Gujarat and Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

"He should be well-recognised, accepted man to the entire Congress party. So, no body is there (in the party with such a stature),” Kharge told PTI on Friday.

Kharge responded that he would be asked to assume leadership "for the benefit of the party, for the good of the country, for battling the RSS-BJP and to keep the country united" when questioned about allegations that Gandhi was unwilling to accept the position.

"We will ask him, we will force him and request him (to return as Congress President). We stand behind him. We will try to pursue him", the former Union Minister said.

On Sunday, a virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, would be held to finalise the dates for the election of the Congress president.

The meeting of the CWC will be led by Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has received public admonitions from a number of leaders to once again lead the party. But the situation continues to be shrouded in mystery and tension. Rahul Gandhi is reportedly sticking to his position that he won't be the AICC president, according to several party officials.

Rahul Gandhi had stepped down as congress president in 2019 after the "Grand Old Party" faced its second consecutive defeat in Lok Sabha elections following which Sonia Gandhi took over the reins of the party as interim president. After a segment of the party's membership launched an open revolt in August 2020, Sonia Gandhi also volunteered to resign.