'We Strive For A Relationship With China But...': Jaishankar On India-China Bilateral Ties

FOREIGN Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday talked about the country's relationship with China and said that India will maintain a relationship with China based on "mutual" sensitivity, respect and interest.

This comes while Jaishankar was responding to a question on the consistent comments from Beijing about how things are "okay" between the two countries.

Jaishankar, who recently completed the annual UN General Assembly said, "What I have said, to my mind represents accurate policy assessment of where the state of our relations is. We continue to strive for a relationship with China, but one that is built on mutual sensitivity, mutual respect, and mutual interest."

On the other hand, the Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong claimed that the India-China border is "overall stable" and said that the two sides have moved from the "emergency response" that followed the clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020 to "normalised management and control".

Meanwhile, on being asked about the remarks made by the Chinese ambassador, Jaishankar said, "I think if the spokesperson of a foreign ministry were to say something, I would urge you to see a comment from the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of the corresponding country."

Jaishankar's comments clearly contradict China's claim that the overall India-China relationship is "stable".

Earlier, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on Ukraine, the foreign minister lashed out at China without naming it and said, "The fight against impunity is critical to the larger pursuit of securing peace and justice. The Security Council must send an unambiguous and unequivocal message on this count. Politics should never ever provide cover to evade accountability."

"Nor indeed to facilitate impunity. Regrettably, we have seen this of late in this very chamber, when it comes to sanctioning some of the world's most dreaded terrorists. If egregious attacks committed in broad daylight are left unpunished, this Council must reflect on the signals we are sending with impunity. There must be consistency if we are to ensure credibility," he added.

Earlier, Jaishankar met the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and discussed about boosting further India-US strategic partnership.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "A pleasure to catch up with an old friend, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, this morning. The conversation covered working together to further India-US strategic partnership."

(With inputs from ANI)