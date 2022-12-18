'We Removed All Obstacles To Development In Northeast,' Says PM Modi In Shillong

Image Credits: ANI (PM Modi interacting with Amit Shah at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of te NEC)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party during its eight years of tenure has eradicated all barriers that stood in the way of development of the North East region.

While speaking at a public event on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the North East Council (NEC) in Shillong, he added that the region's enhanced air connectivity has contributed in the export of agricultural products, which has benefited farmers.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, Modi also said that the NDA "government has shown the red card to many obstacles that came in the way of development for the North East."

"Obstacles such as corruption, discrimination, violence and vote bank politics were removed," the PM said in his 26-minute speech.

"Earlier, attempts were made to divide NE. Now, we are removing these divisions,” he said at the meeting.

PM Modi during his visit also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone for several projects.

In a step to further boost telecom connectivity in the region, PM Modi dedicated to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.

PM Modi also inaugurated the New Campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli and Shillong-Diengpasoh Road, which will provide better connectivity to the new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong. Modi also inaugurated four other road projects across three states- Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Nagaland Chief Minister Nephiu Rio, Union Tourism and DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

NEC has played a significant role in the socio-economic development of the North Eastern region.

It has helped create valuable capital and social infrastructure, especially in critical gap areas of sectors including education, health, sports, water resources, agriculture, tourism, and industry, among others.

