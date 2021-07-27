He also said that there are 54 districts in 12 states and Union Territories, which reported over 10 per cent Covid positivity rate for the week ending July 26.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Underlining the need to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 'we may have been tired, but the virus is not', adding that looking from a global perspective, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over'.

Addressing a press briefing, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said that in the past few weeks, there has been a slowdown in the rate of decline of average daily Covid cases, which is a cause of concern. He also said that there are 54 districts in 12 states and Union Territories, which reported over 10 per cent Covid positivity rate for the week ending July 26.

“There has been a consistent decline in the weekly average in the Covid-19 cases. But if we compare the rate of decline in cases, from earlier to now, its decrease remains the area of concern. We are in talks with states in this regard," Lav Agarwal said.

"There are 22 districts -- 7 from Kerala, 5 from Manipur, 3 in Meghalaya among others, where an increasing trend in cases has been reported, in the last 4 weeks. It is a cause of concern," he added.

Agarwal said there are still 62 districts in the country where over 100 cases are reported every day, which are found in a localised and limited set of areas of these districts.

"Average daily new cases declined from 3,87,029 cases between 5th-11th May to 38,090 cases between 21st July-27th July. The recovery rate in the country now stands at 97.4 per cent. 54 districts in India are reporting more than 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity for the week ending July 26," he said.

"If we look from a global perspective, the pandemic is far from over. There is a noticeable increase in the number of cases across the world, which remains the area of concern. We have to work on containing the spread of the virus with strictness," he further said.

"Early identification is one of the most important tools to ensure the COVID infected people do not become critical. Over 15.8 lakh COVID-19 tests are being done on a daily basis," he added.

Member-Health of Niti Aayog Dr VK Paul informed about a study conducted on 15 lakh doctors and frontline workers in Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) who were administered with Covishield.

Dr Paul said, "It revealed that there was 93 per cent reduction in infection during 2nd wave which was driven by the Delta variant and 98 per cent mortality reduction."

India reported 29,689 fresh COVID cases and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry earlier in the day. The country today has reported less than 30,000 daily cases after 132 days.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan