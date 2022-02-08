New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fast-food restaurant chains KFC and Pizza Hut on Monday found themselves in trouble after their Pakistan-based dealer posted a message supporting separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two chains - subsidiaries of US-based Yum! Brands - on February 5 had expressed their "solidarity" with Kashmiri separatists and posted a message supporting "Kashmir Solidarity Day".

However, following the posts, both KFC and Pizza Hut were slammed by Indian Twitter users, who called for the boycott of the two subsidiaries. Later, the two issued a clarification and deleted the posts from their Pakistan-based dealers.

"We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride," tweeted KFC India.

Meanwhile, Pizza Hut, in its statement, said "it does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serve all our brothers and sisters with pride."

The incident follows a similar backlash that Hyundai Motors faced on Sunday on social media after a dealer in Pakistan posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir.

A Twitter account of a Hyundai dealer in Pakistan with the handle @hyundaiPakistanOfficial had posted a message supporting Kashmir Solidarity day, supporting what it called a "struggle for freedom".

Following the post, #BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India with many users asking people to stop buying the company's products in the country. On Sunday, Hyundai Motors India put out a message on social media reiterating its commitment to the Indian market.

KFC had officially entered the Indian market in June 1995 by opening a restaurant in Bengaluru. Now, it operates over 450 stores in India through its franchise partners, which includes RJ Corp-owned Devyani International and Sapphire Foods.

Meanwhile, Pizza Hut had forayed into India in June 1996. It operates around 500 stores through its franchise partners.

