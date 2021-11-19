New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the ruling BJP government at the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws enacted last year. Since the farm bills were introduced in the Parliament, farmers from across the country were protesting against them and demanded their rollback.

The prime minister further said that the government will complete the process to take back the farm laws in the upcoming Parliament session scheduled to start in November end. The stunning announcement came just ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections scheduled to take place early next year.

#WATCH | We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/0irwGpna2N — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

"Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the nation on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The prime minister, meanwhile, said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts". The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.

The Prime Minister also apologized to the countrymen and said, "Today, while apologising to the countrymen, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that perhaps there must have been some deficiency in our efforts, due to which we could not explain the truth like the light of the lamp to some farmers."

PM Modi said that is the holy festival of light of Guru Nanak Dev and it is not the time to blame anyone. "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I am doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I will now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

He also announced the formation of a committee to promote zero budgeting based agriculture, to change crop patterns as per the changing needs of the country and to make MSP more effective and transparent.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union Leader, Rakesh Tikait, who was spearheading the massive agitation by farmers, despite the announcement by the government threatened to continue the farmers' agitation till the laws are officially repealed in Parliament.

"The agitation will not be taken back. We will wait for the day when the farm laws will be scrapped in the Parliament. Along with the MSP, the government should also discuss other issues of farmers," said Tikait.

This comes after a year of massive protests, which sometimes became violent, by the farmers from across the country who have stationed themselves outside the Delhi borders and time to time threaten the government to intensify the agitation if the new laws would not be repealed.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan