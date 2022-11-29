'We Are United': Gehlot-Pilot Bonhomie On Display After Rahul Gandhi's 'Both Are Assets' Remarks

AMID the tussle between Rajasthan chief minister and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks terming both the leaders "assets" for the grand old party have proved to be a uniting factor for the two top-most leaders of the Rajasthan Congress unit. Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads for the top job since 2020. The feud intensified last week when Gehlot termed Pilot "Gaddar" (traitor) for his attempt to overthrow his government in the state.

However, in a rare show of unity, both Gehlot and Pilot were seen together for the first time since the CM's traitor remarks about his former deputy in the state. After a meeting regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jaipur, Pilot and Gehlot were seen together with 30 other Congress members including senior leader KC Venugopal.

In a video going viral on the internet, KC Venugopal can be seen holding the hands of both leaders and saying "We are united". Venugopal further declared that the Rajasthan unit of the Congress is united and there is no enmity between the two leaders. "Here Ashok Ji and Sachin Pilot Ji have said that the Congress party in Rajasthan is united," Venugopal further said adding, "Rahul Gandhi has clearly stated that both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to the party".

Addressing the media in Jaipur, Ashok Gehlot said, "When Rahul Gandhi has said that our leaders are assets then we are assets. Where is the dispute then?. This is the beauty of our party that after our top leader says anything, there is no scope (for further argument)," he said.

The CM said that the main issue before the party is the 2023 assembly election, and claimed that the mood is in the favour of the Congress. "We will win the assembly elections. We have introduced several unique schemes and programmes which are benefitting people across the state. I get an overwhelming response from people when I go on visits. It means that the government is going to be repeated," he said.

The rare bonhomie of the Rajasthan unit of Congress was seen after Rahul Gandhi, who is in Madhya Pradesh for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, termed the two leaders assets for the Congress. He further stated that the tussle between the two will not affect the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will enter Rajasthan on December 4 and cover several districts in a period of 12 days.

"It will not affect the yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party," Rahul Gandhi said on Monday. Rahul Gandhi's "uniting" remarks came after Gehlot last week in an interview with NDTV said that Pilot is a 'ghaddar' (traitor) who cannot replace him as he had revolted against the Congress in 2020, and tried to topple the state government. In response, Pilot said such "mud-slinging" would not help.